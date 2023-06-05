The South Korean music industry enjoys a massive fan following, especially the bands BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO and more. However, K-Pop stars are often slammed for setting unrealistic beauty standards. In order to stay fit in a music video, BTS’ Jungkook once revealed he survived only on water for five days.

Jungkook is the youngest member of the South Korean boy band. He debuted at the age of 15 and grew to be one of the biggest K-Pop stars in the world.

Jungkook has always been a foodie and is often seen hogging delicacies during interviews and live streams. He even once revealed his favourite noodle recipe with the BTS fan ARMY. However, while shooting their hit tracks Butter, the K-Pop star ate nothing and drank only water for five days to stay in shape. For the unversed, Butter received a Grammy nomination.

As per Koreaboo, the singer himself agreed to do so during an interview. While sitting with his bandmates for an interview, the Left and Right singer said, “I didn’t eat at all for five days during that time.” J-Hope quickly turned to see Jungkook and said, “You really don’t have any cheek fat.”

Jungkook continued and revealed, “I only drank water for five days,” which got V saying, “Wow water for five days!” Jungkook’s revelation left his fans worried about his health as one of them wrote, “That’s really amazing but I hope he will eat at least one meal a day.”

A second Twitter user penned, “I hope he will eat at least one meal. My heart breaks for him.”

“How can he do that? It must have been so hard for him. It’s not easy being an idol,” a third one added.

As the video’s shoot came to an end, the singer reportedly fed himself well.

