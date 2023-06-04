K-Pop stars are known for being tight-lipped about their dating lives, especially BTS members. However, several times the boy band members are rumoured to be dating some singers from the music industry. Despite always staying away from the rumours, BTS’ Jungkook once chose to open up about one of his relationships that did not end well.

Jungkook was only 15 years old when he made his singing debut with BTS. The band consists of RM, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook.

Jungkook has always stayed away from dating rumours. Even though some videos and photos of the K-Pop surfaced on the internet, they were later revealed to be morphed. Once, the singer opened up about a relationship which ended after he did not meet the girl for 200 days. Once, during an episode of BTS’ variety show, America Hustle Life, Jungkook opened up about his childhood relationship.

The singer revealed how he was not “really” in a relationship when he was young. Jungkook said, “This was when I was young, and it was like I was in a relationship but not really in a relationship. When we’re young, we would go out with each other as a joke and stuff.” The Left and Right singer further revealed how he did not meet his partner for 200 days and finally broke up.

Jungkook said, “If we look at elementary school kids. We would just say ‘Let’s go out’ and like, I don’t really like meeting up and stuff. I don’t really like going out either. It had been 200 days, I still didn’t meet up with her (laughs). There was a time like that. So I said, ‘Let’s break up.” The singer was recently rumoured to be dating BLACKPINK’s Lisa, but it was further confirmed that the rumours were false.

