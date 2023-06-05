Brad Pitt, who first sparked dating rumours with Angelina Jolie in 2004 while filming Mr and Mrs Smith, got to shoot a lot of intimate scenes with the latter in their 2015 romantic drama movie By The Sea. Brad and Angelina, who got married in 2014, were engaged while shooting for the flick, and the romance between the two was at an all-time high. The reports of two filming intimate scenes surfaced in 2014 for the movie, which was helmed by Angelina Jolie herself. Scroll down to read more.

At the time, it was reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie would film “crazy s*x scenes” and the two will be playing the role of a married couple. Things, of course, in 2016 got sour between the two, and the duo went their separate ways.

Speaking of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s crazy intimate scenes at the time, as per a report in The Daily Mail, the duo headed to shoot the steamy segments in Malta. Brad and Angelina apparently shot a few scenes down the street from where their family was staying. For the unversed, Malta is a beautiful European country located in the Mediterranean Sea just 50 miles South of Sicily. An insider spilled the beans on their shoot, saying, “They’ll be filming in Mgarr ix-Xini Bay in Gozo” adding that their visit would last 10 weeks. Another source from the set at the time shared that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will do much more than play husband and wife in the ‘intimate character-driven drama.”

An insider also shared, “It’s not a big movie, it’s not an action movie. It’s the kind of movie we love but aren’t often cast in. It’s a very experimental, independent-type film where we get to be actors together and be really raw, open, try things.” Angelina Jolie at the time had hinted that she will be retiring from acting.

The Maleficent star in 2015 shared how it was the strangest thing to shoot a s*x scene with Brad Pitt.

“It’s the strangest thing in the world to be lying n*ked in a bathtub with an iPad that’s showing you the shot outside, while your husband is at the door and you’re directing him to come in and make love to you in front of a bunch of other men with cameras,” said Angelina Jolie.

The Oscar-winning star at the time added, “I couldn’t get out of the bathtub to get to the monitor because the director is n*ked. We’re artists and want to be free, but Brad – it’s his wife. He was on towel duty. He’d hold the towel over me.”

