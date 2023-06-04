Things may have gone sour between Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie but there was a time when the two could not get their hands off each other. Despite their hectic schedules, both Brad and Angelina, famously known as ‘Brangelina’, had an amazing s*x life. The Oscar-winning star in an interview way back in 2009 spilled the beans on his favourite place to make love to Angelina. Scroll down to read interesting details.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first met on the set of their action flick Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004 and despite being with Jennifer Aniston at the time, the actor fell for Angelina. The two dated each other for 12 years and got married in 2014. However, the couple split in 2016. They are currently in the middle of a messy court trial for the custody of their kids.

Circling back to the good old days, Brad Pitt, as per a report in The Mirror, shared how it was not their bedroom or a rug in front of the fire where they loved to have s*x but rather they would head for a stone grotto behind the swimming pool waterfall. It was located at their home and Brad and Angelina used to head there for a bit for some personal time. Brad in the interview admitted, “It’s a great place for s*x”. Brad at the time also shared how in the early days of his career he would use recreational drugs adding, “I liked to smoke a bit of grass at the time, and I became very sheltered. Then I got bored.” He added, “I was turning into a damn doughnut, really. So I moved as far away from that as I could. I was done.”

Speaking of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s s*x life, an insider once spilled the beans that the actress had a special toy box and that she was big time into bondage.

“She has an antique chest in the bedroom where she keeps her s*x toys, she also likes bondage, to a certain point,” said the insider. Another source added, “They are very kinky and will spontaneously hook up any chance they get.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were declared legally single in 2019.

