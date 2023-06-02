Angelina Jolie the epitome of classiness, and the actress has always inspired millions with her work. She knows how to sizzle on the screen, skipping everyone’s heartbeats while beating them to a pulp; she is among those rare actresses who are versatile in every genre of movies, and she aces them all just like she stuns in every fashion outing. Jolie has always been confident about her body and never shied away from baring it without making it look demeaning or vulgar.

The actress has the facial features which every woman desires, and those piercing eyes make you die thousand times. The actress not only rocks glammed-up makeup looks but also looks mesmerising without a speck of makeup. Here’s a throwback picture of Jolie looking absolutely breathtaking in a fairly revealing outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The throwback picture of Angelina Jolie has been shared by a page named cinesthetic on Twitter, where the Eternals actress could be seen wearing a dangerously backless dress with a drawstring tied around the neck holding the bold dress, which is barely covering her voluptuous bosom. Her s*xy tattoos on her hip are taking the lookup by ten times with her short and gelled back; her giving full exposure to her flawless back is enough to send her followers into a trance. She was photographed by George Holz in 1998, and time seemed to have stopped for her since then as she looks as stunning as ever.

Angelina Jolie let her bold outfit do all the talking while sporting subtle makeup of sheer foundation, lightly bronzed cheeks, soft smokey with heavily kohled eyes. Jolie nailed the look with a n*de brown lip shade and went accessory-less for the shoot except for her wedding ring, as at that time she was married to British actor Jonny Lee Miller. Check out her sultry pictures here:

Angelina Jolie photographed by George Holz, 1998 pic.twitter.com/S9dq04Yv2P — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) January 5, 2023

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kendall Jenner Exposes Her B**bs, Hiding The Explicit Parts With Red Pasties, Leaving Little To Imagination In Her Black LBD, Internet Cannot Get Over Her Toned Long Legs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News