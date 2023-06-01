Kendall Jenner’s updated version of the little black dress is too raunchy for us to handle. One of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kendall, who is a supermodel and a social media personality, is known for her photoshoots, ramp walks and her choice in fashion. Recently, she shared a few clips and pics from her recent outing on her Instagram. And we can’t stop gazing at her s*xiness. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Recently, at the Met Gala 2023, Kendall walked the red carpet owning the fashion world in a sparkling black bodysuit along with dramatic long sleeves from Marc Jacobs. Jenner has never missed a chance to put her best fashion foot forward, be it the girly vibes or the bold witchy looks- she can effortlessly look gorgeous as ever.

A few hours ago, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram stories and shared a video clip where the diva can be seen wearing a s*xiest version of a little black dress from David Koma’s fall/winter 2023 runway. The ensemble featured an illusion tulle neckline at the chest. She had bared her b**bs in the outfit but covered her n*pples with 3D red floral pasties adorned with a jewel at the centre. It also had a matching red scarf attached to her neck. Kendall flaunted her toned legs like a pro.

Check out the pictures as reshared by one of her fan pages on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall Brasil (@kendallsjbr)

For makeup, Kendall Jenner opted for a soft smokey look with full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, black smokey eyes and nude brown lip shade. She kept her hair open in soft curls. Kendall kept her look minimal and paired the whole getup with a pair of black pumps and chunky diamond drops as earrings.

Well, for the last few months, isn’t Kendall serving lewks? We think so. What about you? Let us know.

