Is Salman Khan’s Home More Expensive Than Shah Rukh Khan’s ? Find Out (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The three big Khans of Bollywood have been part of the Hindi film industry for over three decades. Even after all these years, the Khans command a massive fan following. With their work over the years, the Khans- Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir have also earned quite a lot of wealth. While they own properties in different parts of the world, they have their primary residence in Mumbai’s Bandra (West). The estimated worth of the individual Khan homes is reportedly over 100 crore. But who has the most expensive one of them? Find out.



Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan live with their respective family members in one of Mumbai’s most expensive neighborhoods. All of them have sea-facing houses. While Shah Rukh and Salman’s homes have become landmarks and tourist spots for fans, Aamir Khan’s home is also not a hidden gem.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

The superstar bought this old villa in 2001 for 13.32 crore. The building was constructed in 1914 as a grade 3 heritage bungalow named Villa Vienna. The superstar now lives in the massive bungalow with his wife and three kids. The home, which he named Mannat, is now a landmark in Mumbai, with fans standing outside it every day, clicking pictures at the gate. The current valuation of the bungalow is 200 crore–250 crore.

The bungalow is currently under structural expansion. Khan is adding two more floors to the existing six-story bungalow. In the meantime, Khan and his family have rented a home in Pali Hill.

Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments

The modest-looking sea-facing building at Bandstand in Bandra is home to the Khan family. Salman Khan has lived in the building his whole life with his parents and brothers. The actor did not move out of the apartment even after becoming a huge star. he has a 1 BHK apartment on the first floor of the building. But don’t be fooled by the term “1 BHK”. According to multiple reports, the 1 BHK is reportedly valued at 16 crore. Individual flats in the building can command between 20 crore and 50 crore, depending on size, floor and sea-facing views. The overall value of the building is estimated at more than 100 crore.

Aamir Khan’s Pali residence

Aamir’s primary residence is in Bella Vista Apartments in the upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood of Bandra West, Mumbai. The home is a duplex apartment designed by interior designer Anuradha Parikh. It blends modern architecture with warm, earthy interiors and is filled with natural light. Reportedly, the duplex is valued at 50 crore. The actor also owns several other properties in Pali Hill. In 2024, he purchased another lavish apartment in Bella Vista for approximately 9.75 crore.



Furthermore, a report by The Economic Times states that Aamir owns apartments in Hill View, Bella Vista, and Marina Apartments in Mumbai. He also reportedly owns 12 units in Virgo Cooperative Housing Society and four units in Wilnomona Apartments. In addition, he owns another lavish bungalow in Bandra worth nearly 60 crore. So his overall house value comes to more than 100 cores.

But here we are only looking at primary residences, which makes Shah rukh kahn’s home too expensive, followed by Khan’s 50 crore duplex and Salman Khan’s 1 BHK apartment worth 16 crore.

Advertisement

For more such Fashion and Lifestyle stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jasmine Sandlas Net Worth 2026: Decoding Moneymeter Journey Of Dhurandhar’s Shararat Singer!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News