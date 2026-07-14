Kim Kardashian Net Worth 2026 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kim Kardashian is an American media personality, entrepreneur, and businesswoman with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion as of 2026. The majority of her wealth comes from her shapewear brand SKIMS, alongside earnings from beauty ventures, television, endorsements, social media partnerships, and real estate.

Reality TV star turned business mogul Kim Kardashian has built one of the most powerful celebrity brands in the world. From dominating television screens to launching billion-dollar businesses, she has successfully transformed fame into a massive financial empire. According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian holds an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion

Today, Kardashian ranks among the richest celebrities globally. She is placed No. 8 on the list of the world’s 22 richest celebrity billionaires, highlighting just how massive her fortune has become. With businesses like SKIMS and multiple brand ventures fueling her wealth, fans often wonder how rich she really is. Here’s a closer look at her net worth, earnings, businesses, and luxury assets.

Who Is Kim Kardashian? Career Overview

Kardashian first rose to global fame in 2007 through the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which followed the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The show ran for 20 seasons, making her a household name. Early in her career, Kardashian reportedly earned around $15,000 per episode, but her salary later jumped to about $500,000 per episode.

The show’s success transformed Kardashian into one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world. What started as television fame soon evolved into a broader business opportunity, allowing her to monetize her personal brand through fashion, beauty, mobile gaming, endorsements, and digital media.

She also expanded into other ventures, including the popular mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which became one of the highest-grossing apps after its release. Over time, Kardashian shifted her focus to commercial success, which ultimately became the foundation of her billion-dollar fortune.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth: How Did She Get Here?

Today, Kardashian is widely regarded as one of the richest celebrities in the world, with a net worth estimated at $1.9 billion as per Forbes. Most of Kardashian’s wealth comes from her business ventures rather than television. Her shapewear brand, Skims, has become the biggest contributor to her fortune.

While television helped establish her public profile, most of her wealth today comes from entrepreneurship, endorsements, social media partnerships, and investments. Kardashian continues to earn through streaming projects, licensing deals, digital ventures, and brand collaborations. She reportedly earns $300K to $500K per sponsored Instagram post and sometimes as much as $1 million for major campaigns.

Real estate has also become an important part of her wealth portfolio. Over the years, she has accumulated properties worth well over $100 million, adding another layer to her financial empire.

Kim Kardashian’s Brand Endorsements & Public Associations

Brand Category SKIMS Shapewear & Apparel KKW Beauty Beauty & Cosmetics Balenciaga Luxury Fashion Dolce & Gabbana Luxury Fashion Swarovski Jewelry Carolina Lemke Eyewear

Kim Kardashian has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands throughout her career. In addition to promoting her own businesses, she has appeared in campaigns for luxury labels, beauty companies, technology products, and consumer brands.

Her influence on social media has made her one of the most valuable celebrity endorsers globally. With hundreds of millions of followers across platforms, Kardashian reportedly commands between $300,000 and $500,000 per sponsored Instagram post, with some major campaigns reaching $1 million.

Brand partnerships continue to be an important secondary income stream alongside SKIMS, KKW Beauty, and her entertainment ventures.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth Over Time

Kim Kardashian’s financial growth mirrors her transformation from reality television star to billionaire entrepreneur. While her early earnings came primarily from television and appearances, the launch of successful businesses such as SKIMS and KKW Beauty significantly accelerated her wealth over the years. The table below highlights some of the key milestones that contributed to the steady rise of her fortune.

Year Estimated Net Worth What Changed 2016 $130 Million Growing influence in fashion and beauty, coupled with endorsement deals and digital ventures, helped more than double her fortune within a few years. 2017 $150 Million Kardashian launched KKW Beauty, marking a major shift from celebrity endorsements to business ownership. 2018 $230 Million KKW Beauty’s strong performance and expanding consumer products portfolio accelerated her wealth growth. 2020 $900 Million Beauty giant Coty Inc. acquired a 20% stake in KKW Beauty for $200 million, valuing the company at $1 billion and dramatically boosting Kardashian’s net worth. 2021 $1 Billion Forbes officially recognized Kardashian as a billionaire, driven by the success of KKW Beauty and SKIMS. 2022 $1.8 Billion SKIMS experienced rapid growth and became one of the world’s most valuable celebrity-founded fashion brands, significantly increasing the value of Kardashian’s ownership stake. 2023 $1.7 Billion Despite valuation fluctuations, Kardashian remained one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world, with SKIMS continuing to be the largest contributor to her fortune. 2026 $1.9 Billion Kardashian’s wealth continues to be driven by SKIMS, business ventures, endorsements, real estate holdings, and other commercial partnerships.

Kim Kardashian’s Personal Life & Family

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of attorney Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Kardashian shares four children with rapper and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West, whom she divorced in 2022.

Beyond television and luxury living, Kardashian has also expanded into activism and legal advocacy. Inspired by real-life cases, she has worked on criminal justice reform initiatives and even began studying law.

From reality TV star to billionaire entrepreneur, Kardashian has built an empire spanning fashion, beauty, entertainment, and social media. With Skims continuing to grow globally and new business expansions underway, her fortune could increase even further in the coming years.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kim Kardashian’s Business Ventures

Business ventures remain the primary driver of Kardashian’s wealth. Her shapewear brand, Skims, has become the biggest contributor to her fortune. In 2025, Skims raised $225 million in funding at a valuation of $5 billion. Kardashian owns roughly one-third of the company, making her stake worth about $1.67 billion on paper.

Before Skims, she also launched KKW Beauty in 2017. In 2020, beauty giant Coty Inc. bought a 20% stake in the brand for $200 million, valuing the company at $1 billion.

These ventures transformed Kardashian from a television personality into a billionaire entrepreneur, with business ownership accounting for the majority of her net worth.

Kim Kardashian Luxury Real Estate Holdings

Real estate is another major part of Kardashian’s wealth. Over the years, she has built an impressive property portfolio in California. Her main residence is a massive estate in Hidden Hills, California, originally purchased with her ex-husband, Kanye West. After their divorce, Kardashian bought his share for about $23 million.

Other major properties include a $70 million oceanfront mansion in Malibu purchased in 2022, a $4.8 million Beverly Hills mansion she bought in 2010, and multiple land parcels expanding her Hidden Hills estate to about 7.5 acres. Together, these homes make her real estate holdings worth well over $100 million.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kim Kardashian Car Collection: Luxury Supercars

Kardashian is also known for her stunning collection of luxury cars. Her garage reportedly includes several high-end vehicles worth millions, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost worth about $400,000, a Lamborghini Urus priced around $260,000, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 worth about $210,000, and a Mercedes-Maybach S580 costing around $200,000.

She also owns a Range Rover SV Autobiography valued at roughly $240,000 and a Ferrari 458 Italia priced at about $270,000. Among her other cars are a Tesla Cybertruck worth around $100,000, a Rolls-Royce Phantom valued at about $460,000, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren priced at around $750,000, and a Lamborghini Aventador valued at nearly $500,000, according to Cars Collection.

Together, these vehicles make up one of the most talked-about celebrity car collections in the entertainment world.

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