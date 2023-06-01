Selena Gomez, the undisputed queen of body positivity, never fails to take our breath away with her sheer confidence and bold fashion statements. The Rare Beauty owner knows what her heart wants and how to mesmerize her followers with her alluring beauty, and today, amidst all the online war between her and Hailey Bieber fans, we stumbled on this throwback picture of the pop superstar sporting a bold look.

Selena recently attended the Renaissance Tour concert of Beyonce in Paris, France and was spotted schooling the security team for misbehaving with the fans. She had been enjoying her time in the city of love while her romance rumours with former One Direction member Zayn Malik seem to be fazing out. The songstress rocked every outing look on the trip and was simply chic and classy.

The throwback picture of Selena Gomez from 2020’s Spring issue of Dazed Magazine has been shared on Twitter by one of her fan accounts called “Selena Gomez Source.” She opted for a bold choice in one of the looks and could be seen wearing a chain and coin bustier Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood paired with black underwear. The top had a leather strap that went around her neck. She was photographed by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Emma Wyman. The bustier tactfully covered her voluptuous bust as she went br*less underneath.

Selena Gomez went minimal on her makeup and combined with specks of water here and there all over her body, her admirers surely found themselves aroused by this s*xy siren self of her. She wore a no-makeup look, bared her skin paired with thinly lined kohl eyes and n*de lips with a tinge of gloss over them. She amped up the look with her back-brushed wet hair giving it a very raw, sensuous vibe. See her throwback look here and let us know of it in the comments,

Selena Gomez — Dazed Magazine (2020) pic.twitter.com/cHKSFTJVZU — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) July 14, 2022

