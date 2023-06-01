Salma Hayek is one of the most famous names in the West. The actress is not only popular for her brilliant acting skills but also her fashion sense, and she has given us multiple iconic looks to remember over all these years. Today, we bring you a throwback to when the ‘Frida’ actress donned a chic Gucci gown and owned her cleav*ge supremacy in a plunging neckline gown as she flaunted her hourglass through it in 2015, looking like a queen. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Hayek is renowned across the world and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress has over 24 million followers on Instagram and never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with her sultry looks on the photo-sharing platform. Salma is married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault and has a daughter named Valentina.

Salma Hayek wore a pretty pink Gucci gown to LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles once, and her floor-length outfit made heads turn with her public appearance. Her husband accompanied her to the event, and the two looked radiant as ever!

Salma Hayek’s pink gown came with a plunging neckline, where she opted to flaunt her busty assets through it, and it also had red detailing at the waist. The actress completed the look with loose curly hair, a middle parting, and a red-coloured clutch bag to give it a more elegant touch.

The ‘Frida’ actress kept her makeup subtle with heavy mascara eyes and nude glossy lips. Fashion Court took to their Twitter handle and shared her pictures; take a look at them below:

Salma Hayek Pinault wore a #Gucci pink gown with bow detail to the #LACMA Art+Film Gala. pic.twitter.com/kY22qCYL58 — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) November 8, 2015

Salma Hayek can pull off a s*xy outfit with so much finesse!

