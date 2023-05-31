It is hard to believe that there is anything Angelina Jolie cannot do. From proving her acting mettle in award-winning films to being a humanitarian, Angie never fails to win hearts with her extraordinary work. Apart from this, she is one of the most stunning actresses when it comes to featuring on magazine covers. In 2004, the actress left everyone stunned with her pictures as she posed in a swimsuit while in the shower.

Angelina has been in showbiz for the past three decades now. The actress made her debut with Cyborg 2 in 1993 and later bagged the lead role in Hackers in 1995. Throughout her career of decades, the actress has explored various genres, from romance drama to action thrillers.

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to hot and s*xy photoshoots. In various films, the actress has aced raunchy scenes with the utmost confidence. She is indeed proud of her stunning physique and never shies away from flaunting it. Back in 2004, the actress became the face of Esquire Magazine and her steamy photoshoot is hard to miss.

For the magazine, the Mr and Mrs Smith star slipped into a s*xy silver sleeveless monokini with shimmery stripes all over the fabric. The monokini featured a plunging neckline through which the actress showed off her busty cl*avage.

For her pictures, Angie stood in a shower, all drenched, giving away the most seductive poses. The actress opted for a no-makeup makeup look with nude lipstick and a little bit of mascara on her eyes. She left her locks open that went amazingly with the shoot. Angelina was indeed the perfect pick for the themed shoot, and we cannot imagine any other actress in the pictures.

Angelina Jolie photographed by James White for Esquire Magazine, 2004 pic.twitter.com/LCAzNfLjJm — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) January 22, 2023

What are your views on Angelina Jolie’s shoot? Let us know in the comments below.

