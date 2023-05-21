Salma Hayek is a vampire! If you think we are lying, just look at the 56-Year-old actress’ latest Cannes 2023 look. The ‘Eternals’ star made heads turn on Saturday when she walked the 2023 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a deep purple gown. But how did she make people stop and look as she turned up the heat?

Salma flaunted her curves in a s*xy figure-hugging gown that not only made her figure more prominent but also had her busty cleav*ge for the world to see. Scroll below to have a better look at her look and how she styled it.

56-year-old Salma Hayek looked sensational as she flaunted her hourglass curves in a slinky dark purple mermaid-style gown from designer Alexander McQueen’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The dress featured huge ruffles on the shoulders and across the back and a daringly low and wide V-shaped neckline. The cut – which also featured some sheer material from below her bust line to the end –wiring in the centre of the bust emphasised her sensational cleav*ge, leaving nothing to the imagination.

Salma Hayek’s Cannes 2023 gown also featured a gathered ruffled detail around her knees that flared into a fishtail and train. Check out the look here:

To keep the focus on the s*xy gown, Salma Hayek opted for her hair pinned up into a huge elegant bun, keeping any stray dark tresses away from her face. As for the makeup, she opted for a glamorous palette consisting of nude lips, blush, perfectly done brows and light eye makeup.

The ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ actress completed her look with a stamen diamond necklace that glittered above her b**bs, a matching bracelet and tiny earrings. Unfortunately, her footwear option stayed a mystery.

From 1-10, let us know how much you rate this s*xy Salma Hayek look in the comment!

