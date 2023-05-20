Salma Hayek is not only a celebrated actress in Hollywood, but she is also known for her fashion statements. The Mexican-American actress is quite popular for her acting skills as well as her bold styling game. At the Brits Awards 2023, she reinvented the hot couture style, and we are in awe of the 56-year-old actress. Keep scrolling to check out her look from the event.

Salma knows what goes best with her body type, and she has never missed any chance to flaunt her curvaceous body be it on a vacation or an event – her fans have always gotten what they want from the Eternal actress.

As shared by one of her fan pages on Twitter, Salma Hayek can be seen gracing the red carpet of the Brits Awards 2023 looking like a bombshell. The actress reinvented fashion couture as she wore an Alexander McQueen black dress with a formfitting bustier corset and a leather jacket reformed skirt. Salma gracefully flaunted her busty cl*avage in that ensemble. Her stylist Kate Williams paired her dress with fishnet stockings and YSL high-heel combat boots and accessorised the look with a knotted choker by Boucheron.

Check out the pictures here:

📸 First look at Salma Hayek arriving for the 2023 Brit Awards #BRITs pic.twitter.com/cCMhiD7b3S — Salma Hayek Daily (@SalmaHayekDaily) February 11, 2023

Salma Hayek complemented her bold and black outfit with a bada*s makeover done by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. Salma could be seen in a full coverage foundation, contoured cheekbones with pink blush all over the apples of her cheeks, defined brows, dramatic black smokey eyes and mauve brown lip shade. The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress put her hair in curls and left it open to fall over her shoulders.

The whole look served a bold b*tch vibe, and Salma Hayek surely knows how to serve HAWT and s*xy looks. She is the epitome of s*xiness, even at her age. Well, she ain’t ageing, I feel. What about you? Let us know your thoughts about this look.

