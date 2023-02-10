Salma Hayek, who was last seen on the silver screen as Pina Auriemma in House of Gucci and Ajak in Eternals, is all set to reprise her part as Maxandra Mendoza in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The third film in the steamy franchise featuring Channing Tatum as Michael “Magic Mike” Lane was released in the UK today and now the actress has recalled shooting it.

During a recent chat, the 56-year-old Mexican-American actress opened up about nearly having an NSFW wardrobe malfunction while rehearsing a scene with Channing. Read on to know all about it and how Tatum was responsible for the almost-wardrobe malfunction.

It was on The Graham Norton Show that Salma Hayek opened up about the incident that happened on the sets of the eagerly-awaited third movie in the steamy franchise featuring Channing Tatum as Michael “Magic Mike” Lane. Talking about the film’s choreography, Salma told Graham, “It is very balletic and very sexy. I was terrified about trying to make it look easy, but it really needs strength in the body, which I do not have because I don’t work out.”

Salma Hayek continued, “You must be very precise and one time when we were rehearsing, and I had to put my legs in a specific position, and I was upside down and I got very confused and was heading straight to the ground headfirst.” She added, “Channing tried to grab me by my sweatpants, which were coming off. Then I couldn’t remember if I was wearing underwear, so I was hanging on for dear life!”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is the third and final film in the trilogy. It sees Mike leaving the US and heading off to London to help Salma Hayek’s socialite character produce a stage play.

