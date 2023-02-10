Deadpool 3 is one of the much-awaited from Marvel Studios which will bring together Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson. As the film is still in the pre-production stage, speculations are rife that Patrick Stewart will return as Charles Xavier in the film.

As Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine in the film, Stewart may only appear in a guest role, assisting in setting Wolverine‘s path in the story. Then again, the last time their original Fox characters were seen, in the Logan movie ending, they both died after displaying the closest bond in the X-Men universe.

Patrick Stewart has now cleared the air regarding the speculations about his possible return as Professor X in Deadpool 3. During a conversation with Comic Book, the Hollywood actor said, “I’ve been told to standby. I know nothing more than that, honest.”

Although it is well known that Charles Xavier has now died on the screen twice—once in Multiverse of Madness and again in Logan—it is unclear when the third installment will take place. Having said that, Hugh Jackman has confirmed that Deadpool 3 will take place before the events of Logan. That version of Professor X is almost certainly going to return.

If this wasn’t enough, another fan theory suggests that Stewart’s Professor X could come from a number of different timelines. The film Deadpool 3 has been positioned to be a sort of victory lap across the Fox-Marvel universe. When Deadpool messes with time travel at the end of Deadpool 2, he may alert the MCU’s Time Variance Authority, who may try to capture Deadpool.

Similarly to Reynolds’ original Deadpool 3 plan, Charles Xavier could then begin jumping through different realities, which is how he would find Wolverine — who could tag along for the ride. If that happens, Stewart’s Professor X could appear in Deadpool 3 from a variety of different timelines, including all of Fox’s X-Men films.

