Popular Hollywood singer, songwriter Rihanna is also a mother and an entrepreneur. Apart from being an artist, she also maintains her businesses like a boss b*tch. She has a unique and bold sense when it comes to fashion and styling. She has a lingerie fashion brand named Savage X Fenty and a beauty brand named Fenty Beauty, and both of the brand names have been very famous among fashion enthusiasts. Today we bring you a throwback picture of RiRi from 2006’s Billboard awards, where she looked nothing less than a diva! Scroll below to find it out!

For the unversed, after taking a long hiatus, RiRi created a soulful song, Lift Me Up for the Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now, that song has been nominated for the Oscars.

Rihanna is quite active on social media platforms and enjoys a massive fanbase who adores and admires her for everything. Her fans always share pictures on their fan pages. One of her fan pages shared this throwback picture from 2006’s Billboard award on its Instagram handle. She could be seen wearing a stunning white halter-neck skater dress and flaunted her voluptuous side b**bs while saving herself from a major n*p-slip.

She ditched any jewellery to keep the focus on her outfit and opted for a huge diamond finger ring, and completed the look with golden heels. For makeup, Rihanna went with a glam look, including a full coverage foundation with a contoured nose and cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, defined brows, smokey eyeshadow with thin liner, kohl-rimmed waterline and mascara-laden lashes. She accentuated the whole monochromatic look with bold red lips and kept her hair open.

RiRi is returning to performing at the Super Bowl 2023, and recently at the press conference, the Lift Me Up singer looked s*xy as ever in a beautiful corset top with dramatic sleeves, a furry short jacket, thigh-slit asymmetrical skirt, which she paired it with a Savage X Fenty black br* and knotted heels. She completed her look with a braid, subtle makeup, and silver statement earrings and a neckpiece.

What are your thoughts about Rihanna’s throwback look? Let us know!

