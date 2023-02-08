Amanda Cerny who happens to be a huge internet personality never misses an opportunity to give fashion goals to her fans globally. She’s a popular YouTube personality who enjoys a massive fan following across the world and the beauty took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a wet t-shirt at the beach while looking sultry in it. The picture will definitely leave her fans wanting for more, take a look at them below.

Cerny is very popular among her fans and especially on social media with over 23 million followers on Instagram. The YouTuber happens to also be very active on the photo-sharing site and often shares funny videos and pictures of herself and we specifically love her pet dogs who never misses an opportunity to make appearances on her Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, Amanda Cerny shared pictures of herself donning a long wet t-shirt that she paired with a bikini inside and flaunted her hourglass figure through it. Cerny shared pictures with a caption that read, “It’s a good day for a good day 🌞”

In the pictures, Amanda Cerny is looking hot as ever as she’s flaunting her n*pples through the wet t-shirt giving wild dreams to many around the globe.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda 𝕮𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖞 (@amandacerny)

Look at those long-toned legs, uff! If only we could hit the gym on a regular basis; we would still not have that perfect bod like Amanda, let’s be honest about it, haha!

What are your thoughts on Amanda Cerny’s pictures in a wet t-shirt? Tell us in the space below.

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taylor Lautner Regrets Not Supporting Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift During Kanye West’s Infamous Interruption At 2009 VMAs: “I Second She Turned Back & I Saw Her Face…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News