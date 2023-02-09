Transformers star Megan Fox is one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood, and she is known for her daring fashion choices. To be honest, she can only pull off some of the outfits she wears. Her fashion aesthetics has an extensive range, and she has been spotted wearing several emerging fashion labels. Fox sets the standard for others with her fashion game, even when she steps out for a casual outing in the city.

Megan, is currently engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly, and the couple is also vocal about their relationship and they also set fashion goals for other Hollywood pairs. But today, we will keep MGK aside and talk only about Fox as we decode one of racy looks.

Megan Fox enjoys a massive fan following on social media and uncountable fan pages on Instagram, Twitter and other sites. We found this throwback image of the actress from one of those pages. She was wearing an all-black ensemble with lacy details. Let’s break down her outfit one by one. She wore a sheer lacey bralette with a tight-fitting, high-waisted short skirt for a top. The skirt, too, had lace ornamentation around the waist.

Megan Fox wore thigh-high boots and a long coat going up to her ankles, which was slightly oversized. It had a floral print on it. She carried a shoulder bag of the same colour as her entire outfit to complete her OOTD. Shifting the focus to her makeup, she went for a full-coverage one which looked quite flawless and almost like her second skin. Fox made sure the contouring, along with her brows, were on point. With heavily mascara-laden eyes and peach-coloured n*de lipstick, she walked straight into the hearts of her fans.

Beside the impeccably on-point outfit, Megan Fox’s long locks and signature middle-parted hair are ideally in sync with her entire look. How can one be so perfect? Do you guys have any thoughts, or are you all as stumped by her Good Looks, Good Looks, and Good Looks?[As Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham would say!] like us. Let us know in the comments.

