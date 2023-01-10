American actress Megan Fox is known for movies like Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Jennifer’s Body, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and others. The actress often makes headlines for her fierce and bold persona who does not shy away from voicing her opinions, once she said that she would never make a s*x tape for people’s enjoyment. But contrary to this thought, she once gave out some saucy details on doing the ‘thing’ with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers actress is no doubt one of the most gorgeous people worldwide and is known for her s*x appeal among her fans and audience. And she also enjoys a large fan following, but once even her fans were grossed out when she gave out veiled details of her s*x life.

Back in 2021, Megan Fox took to her Instagram to share the raunchy details of their s*x life that they had at a rented Airbnb. Fox shared a carousal of mirror selfies which featured a large dining table at the back. She went on to disclose that particular table might have been used for more than just breakfast. She captioned the picture, “When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things 🥵.” Not just that, Machine Gun Kelly even jumped in to reply as he said, “I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.” But their flirty exchanges soon backfired at them as the netizens called them out for their ‘gross’ antic.

The couple had always been very open about their relationship since the time they started dating in 2020. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met for the first time on the sets of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. In an interview with The Washington Times, the actress said, “The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like … ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.’ I wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God, you are my soul mate,’ instantly.”

For the unversed, Megan Fox was married to Brian Austin previously, and they parted ways after ten years of togetherness. The couple has three children together.

