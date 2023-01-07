Megan Fox is one of the most popular divas in the west and she enjoys a huge fandom. The diva is one of the most beautiful women in the world and never fails to make headlines.

Be it her oh-so-stylish fashion wardrobe to her mushy moments with her fiance Machine Gelly, the Transformers star never leaves a chance to grab eyeballs. Today, we bring to you a throwback instance where Megan spoke about making s*x tape. Scroll below to read what she exactly said about it.

Sorry guys, Megan Fox , never fails to ooze s*xuality but she will never make s*x tape for your pleasure. The actress said she absolutely ruled out making s*x tape. During a conversation with MTV, the actress once said, “Ugh! That’s the last thing I want to see – what I look like when I am having s*x. I would not be able to have s*x ever again because I would always just see myself looking like a hippo having s*x.”

Megan Fox while speaking about how the privacy of stars is invaded said, “It lives forever, especially now, with the internet. I just can’t. I just can’t. People take everything from you when you are in the business. Your anonymity is stripped from you. They invade every part of your personal life.” The Transformers star further added, “Literally all I have left is my private part parts and I don’t want to share them with the world. I’d like to keep them private. That’s why they are called that.”

What are your thoughts on Megan Fox’s take on not making s*x tape?

