The Fast & Furious franchise has been the rage among the fans and at the Box Office for two decades. 20 years and the fandom and the buzz around it fails to fade. But the IP that has been running has been appreciated for bringing unique action and thrill to the cinema, and a lot of controversies and unwanted discussions have been attached to it. While the infamous feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel took away all the spotlight, did you know even Dave Bautista was going to join at one point?

All the stars in Hollywood who are known for their action skills have either been in the movies or in contention for the same. There was also a time when the makers of the franchise wanted WWE star Dave to join and play a pivotal part. But the actor chose to deny and the alleged reason behind the same is too shocking.

Dave Bautista’s jump from WWE to the movies was one that was spoken about a lot. He chose to be Drax The Destroyer in Guardians Of The Galaxy making it his most revered part. But was also speculated to be a part of many others. As per the latest report making rounds, Dave was also offered Fast & Furious but he let it go and the reason is Dwayne Johnson. Read on to know.

As per a We Got This Covered report, when Dave Bautista was offered a part in Fast & Furious, he denied it. There were no reasons given for the same. But the clearest reason was Dwayne Johnson. This was the time when The Rock was a part of the main franchise and was on good terms with Vin Diesel. While there was no visible enmity between the two ever, the comments Dave made about The Rock indicated it.

Once when he was quizzed if he thought Dwayne Johnson was a good actor, Bautista empathetically said, “F*ck no,” so that was clear that they aren’t coming back together. Meanwhile, Fast X is now in the making and we are just a few weeks away from the trailer release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

