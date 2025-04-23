Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, once had a chance to take on the role of Jack Reacher, but the part ultimately went to Tom Cruise. Known for his massive presence and action-packed roles, Johnson seemed like a natural fit for the character from Lee Child’s book series. However, despite his popularity and proven track record in Hollywood, Cruise was cast as the iconic, no-nonsense hero in the 2012 film adaptation.

It was a casting decision that surprised many, considering Dwayne Johnson’s established action star status. While Cruise took the lead, Johnson’s career didn’t skip a beat. The missed opportunity with Jack Reacher didn’t hold him back; instead, it paved the way for even bigger roles. From Fast & Furious to Jumanji, Johnson’s star continued to rise, solidifying him as one of Hollywood’s top action heroes and an unstoppable force in the industry.

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Jack Reacher Role

Dwayne Johnson has always been an open book about his career, and when it comes to the role of Jack Reacher, he didn’t hold back. In a candid moment, he shared his thoughts on losing out to Tom Cruise for the role of the beloved action hero.

Johnson admitted, “Great question regarding my career in film. Was there a movie role I really wanted, but lost to another actor? Yup. The role was Jack Reacher. The actor was Tom Cruise. Business is business and I’m happy he got it.” He didn’t let disappointment linger for long, though, as Johnson took the opportunity to reflect on how the universe works in mysterious ways.

“Universe works in funny ways though, as when that door shut on me, another door opened with the opportunity to create a character from scratch that was of my DNA,” Johnson continued. That character? None other than Luke Hobbs, the larger-than-life, ass-kicking lawman from Fast & Furious.

While many fans have criticized Cruise’s portrayal of Jack Reacher, who was described as tall and imposing in the books (traits that Johnson clearly embodied), the actor understands why he didn’t land the role. “Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I was not,” he noted. Still, he couldn’t help but wonder, “Why not me?”

But as fate would have it, Johnson went on to create his own unforgettable character in Hobbs, and now it seems the actor is having the last laugh. Not only is he a global superstar, but he’s also becoming a beloved anti-hero, villain, and hero all rolled into one. As Johnson teases the return of Hobbs, he reminds us, “We have great characters to create, not the characters that Hobbs can kick the shit out of, but characters I think you’ll fall in love with – villains, heroes, and anti-heroes.” So, while he may have missed out on Jack Reacher, there’s no doubt The Rock’s career is still smashing it.

Jack Reacher’s Lee Child Addressed Tom Cruise’ Future in Franchise

The Jack Reacher franchise is getting a fresh start, and Tom Cruise won’t be at the helm this time. After starring in the 2012 film Jack Reacher and its 2016 sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, the reboot seemed inevitable. Cruise, however, wasn’t exactly thrilled about the idea. According to Jack Reacher author Lee Child, Cruise was “reluctant” about the reboot. “He had his own investment in it, he was going to argue against it,” Child said. But, according to Child, the reboot might actually be a good thing for Cruise, adding, “I think it’s good for him.” (via The Sunday Times).

The real kicker? Child believes Cruise is just “too old” for the action-heavy role. At 57, Child says Cruise needs to “move on” and transition into more character-driven roles. While 57 might sound a little too seasoned for high-octane stunts, let’s be real, Cruise is still out here defying gravity with his death-defying stunts, and he looks better than most 30-year-olds. But it seems Child’s opinion is that it’s time for the actor to evolve and tap into his character actor chops.

Despite the tension, Child doesn’t throw shade at Cruise, calling him a “terrific guy, very considerate, good fun.” Still, it’s clear there’s a bit of unresolved tension between the two, and Cruise’s age doesn’t seem to be helping smooth things over.

