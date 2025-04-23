It’s not a secret anymore that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are much in love with each other. Even though they don’t talk about their relationship much, they often get spotted together at award nights or music festivals, enjoying and swaying in love. Now, in a recent conversation, the Dune actor’s mother has given a thumbs up to their relationship and talked about Jenner very fondly.

For those who don’t know, Kylie was previously in a long-term relationship with Travis Scott. She is not only a beauty mogul and an entrepreneur but also a mother of two. She shares her two children, Stormi and Aire, with Travis. Although Jenner and Scott parted ways in 2019, they remained quite close. But since 2023, she has kept her focus on Chalamet and has been in a beautiful relationship.

In an interview with Curbed, Timothee Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, opened up about her thoughts regarding her son’s relationship with the television personality. Calling Kylie lovely, Flender said, “I have to say, she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me.” When the New York City real estate agent was asked what she thought of Chalamet’s new property purchase close to Jenner’s house, she shared, “Did he ask for my advice? No.” Flender continued, “He said, ‘Guess what? I bought a house.’” Apparently, her daughter Pauline Chalamet also bought a new home in Paris.

But Nicole Flender chooses to stay in her own city and doesn’t want to follow around her kids. She had recently joined Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Oscars 2025. While Jenner was seen sitting next to her beau the whole evening when the nominations for Best Actor was announced, she had given up the seat to his mother as she wanted to his moment and share it with his birth giver.

After that moment went viral, a close source told Page Six, “Timothée didn’t ask Kylie to switch seats with his mom but he thought it was such a sweet and thoughtful gesture.” And further claimed that even though he lost the award to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, Kylie was very proud of him. The source added, “Kylie is so proud of Timothée despite losing the best actor award to Adrien.”

Although Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple, they have been spotted at many events together be it in Oscars or at any games. They were recently seen at Coachella 2025, and their PDA moment had gone quite viral on social media platforms. But she had skipped SAG Awards 2025 as her hairstylist passed away. At that time, Flender had joined Tim as his plus-one.

Well, getting a green signal for your relationship from your parents is a good thing. Don’t you think?

