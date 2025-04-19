Timothee Chalamet’s Coachella no-show beside Kylie Jenner didn’t go unnoticed and it has kicked off a fresh round of whispers about trouble in their glam-packed romance. While Jenner strolled backstage with her daughter Stormi, the Oscar-nominated actor kept a noticeable distance, steering clear of the area where her ex, Travis Scott, had just lit up the stage. The reason isn’t just awkward ex vibes for Chalamet, it’s personal.

Tension Still Brewing Between Timothee Chalamet and Travis Scott

There has been a long-running tension brewing between the two men that’s been simmering since Scott dropped a pointed line in his 2023 track Meltdown, a lyrical jab that played off Chalamet’s role in Wonka.

According to RadarOnline, Scott rapped, “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn a athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me.” That jab hit just months after Chalamet and Jenner were first linked post-Paris Fashion Week, a budding romance that reportedly didn’t sit well with the rapper, who allegedly thought the pairing was more gimmick than genuine.

Travis Kelce and Kylie Jenner’s History

Travis and Kylie’s shared past is no casual fling. Their Coachella meet back in 2017 led to two kids, a whirlwind of breakups and reconciliations, and enough history to make any new boyfriend think twice before jumping headfirst into that pool.

Aire and Stormi were born out of that on-again, off-again storm, but even becoming parents twice over couldn’t seal the cracks. The final split came in late 2022, fueled with rumors of Scott’s alleged infidelity, which he’s always denied.

Despite the breakup, Jenner and Scott have managed to keep things smooth for the kids, with the rapper reportedly clocking in more quality time with his children than most people realize. But that doesn’t mean he’s rolling out the welcome mat for Chalamet. The kids may like Timothee, but insiders say they’re firmly team Dad and the idea of him stepping into a father figure role just isn’t sticking.

An insider noted, “Stormi is a huge daddy’s girl, so Timothée will most likely always be nothing more than ‘mom’s boyfriend’ even if she marries him. As much as Kylie wants them to be open to looking at Timothée as a father figure, it is unlikely that this will ever happen. The kids like Timothée – but they will never look at him as ‘dad.'”

Now, with Coachella throwing fuel on an already burning feud, Chalamet’s absence backstage is being seen less as a scheduling conflict and more like a deliberate dodge. The tension between the actor and rapper who, notably, still haven’t met in person is starting to cast a shadow over the whole relationship.

