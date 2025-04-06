Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya not only share an awesome chemistry on-screen but also have quite a strong bond off-screen. The duo made their first on-screen appearance together in Dune (2021), impressing netizens with their stunning performance. But apparently, the friendship between the two stars is much stronger than we expected.

Chalamet once revealed that his relationship with Zendaya has grown quite stronger over time and has proceeded to an altogether different level. During his conversation with Variety, the A Complete Unknown star shared that Zendaya has become more than just a friend to him, as he referred to her as his sister.

He further expressed his gratitude to Zendaya for being such an awesome co-star, friend, and even a sister. “She’s really become a sister. I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca because we worked with him back to back on wildly different projects,” Timothee Chalamet exclaimed at the time.

Well, it seems that the duo’s friendship is quite mutual, as Zendaya has also spoken volumes about being besties with Timothée Chalamet in the past. During her past interview with British Vogue, the Euphoria star recalled how she grew closer to Chalamet as they first met together on the sets of Dune. Being the only ones of the same age group, the two naturally became closer, forging a path towards their everlasting friendship.

Zendaya shared, “I was the only other person closer to his age on the cast. So he was like, ‘Awesome, someone who understands my jokes!’… He’s obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have. Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.”

The duo were last seen together on-screen in the Dune: Part Two, which became the seventh highest-grossing film of 2024. Apart from their film, the duo constantly served in all the promotional events of their film. Fans are nothing but eager to see the duo get together on-screen for the third installment of their successful film series.

