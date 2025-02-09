Travis Scott is one of the most popular Hollywood rappers and musician who has been in the industry for a long time. South Korean singer Lisa who debuted with BLACKPINK released a few of her singles and own albums and garnered a lot of attention from her fans. She has a unique aura and charm to mesmerize her viewers. However, once the Thai singer faced quite a lot of backlash after being accused of plagiarising by Scott’s music video videographer Gabriel Moses.

Photographer and videographer, Gabriel Moses who worked with Scott on his song F!EN made accusations against the Money rapper and alleged that she even contacted his team to work with him on her song ROCKSTAR’s music video. Scroll further to learn more about the shocking revelations.

It all began when a fan sent Moses a clip from ROCKSTAR pointing at the similarities between Lisa’s music video and Travis Scott’s F!EN. The scene in question here is where the camera pans continuously to Lisa and her dancers in the music video of ROCKSTAR that matches with the scene featuring uniformed children in F!EN.

After that, Gabriel Moses slammed Lisa for copying his videography pattern and incorporating that into her own choreography without any credit. He further accused her of alleged plagiarism and took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to reveal everything about it. He even claimed that the South Korean actress reached out to his team to work together on her project ROCKSTAR.

He tweeted, “They reached out to my editor to work on this btw & Fein was the reference. He said nah & they did it anyway. Enjoy the rest of your day.” As soon as this statement was made, Lisa’s fans came in to support their idol and flooded his tweet with their opinions. Netizens lashed out at Moses for trying to switch up his own story about Lisa copying his thing.

They reached out to my editor to work on this btw & Fein was the reference. He said nah & they did it anyway. Enjoy the rest of your day https://t.co/MeyjTUxKrG — REGINA (@gabrielomoses) July 5, 2024

One of them wrote, “Wait.. but u said u weren’t aware at first make up ur mind lewser, u want clout so bad. U DO NOT own this transition no matter how much u cry.” Another fan commented, “If that’s the case, Lisa and her team paid respect to you and your editor. He denied the job. So they did it themselves. It’s not like y’all own that type of editing anyway lmfao.” One of the X users stated in his tweet, “What a snake. Now you’re switching up your story. You don’t even own this concept shot or anything. You didn’t invent it or have a patent on it like you just wanted clout. And you believed a 13-year-old’s email without contacting Lisa’s team. How childless are you?”

Lisa has made her name in the industry even after she departed from YG Entertainment in 2023. She launched her own label LLOUD and released her song ROCKSTAR. What do you think about this accusation against her? Let us know.

