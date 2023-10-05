Amid the netizens slamming BLACKPINK member Lisa for doing what they felt outrageous, her mother became the target of the same over posting some pictures with her daughter on Instagram. Ever since the news, pictures, and videos of Lisa performing in Crazy Horse Show started to surface all over the internet, people didn’t waste a minute to backlash at her.

While the singer had to deal with all the negative trolls online, now, her mother has also fallen into the trap of the same. Not only from online haters, Lalia Manoban had also been slammed by the Chinese people, including actress like Xu Jiao, as showing skin or dancing sensually at a club is not acceptable by their laws.

A few hours back, Lisa’s mother, Chitthip Bruschweiler, took to her Instagram account and shared a few glimpses from behind the scenes of the Crazy Horse cabaret show, where Lisa can be seen flaunting her pink wing in two pictures, while in others she posed happily with her mother. Lisa is the first K-pop idol to display some sensual moves at a cabaret show. Sharing the pictures on her profile, she captioned it with two hearts.

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chitthip Bruschweiler (@chitthipbruschweiler)

While a huge number of people, BLINKs and Lisa’s separate fans came to support the K-pop idol and shower their love on her mother for taking a stand by her daughter, there’s a large group of people who couldn’t digest what happened and accused her of normalizing n*dity and objectifying women. In this heat of rage, Lisa’s mother, Chitthip Bruschweiler, faced the wrath.

One wrote, “This is not possible. How can you leave your daughter dancing in a club while you support her? I could not believe that Lisa did this!!!?”

Another one called her out as “Bad mom 🤢”

“I was right that it was just a drama for the media that you deleted your account. I know you can’t handle the lack of attention that comes from being your daughter’s idol. You also want to be in the spotlight. among all the relatives of the BP member, you are the only ATTENTION SEEKER,” one of them commented.

Another netizen wrote, “Shame on you Chittip. Did you always want Lisa to take her clothes off for men? How does it feel that your daughter is the shame of Thailand? Koreans reject her now. Chinese reject her now. The West never accepted her and look down on her. Typical third world girl where she helps women be objectfied for male pleasure! Typical Thai girl. Second class citizen. We don’t want her in the west. Go home. Take her with you.”

Not only this, on the other hand, Chinese celeb Angela Baby had come to enjoy Lisa’s performance but got boycotted by the Chinese media and people instead.

While BLACKPINK as a group is still hanging by the thread as their future is undecided, what are your thoughts about Lisa’s mother getting criticized and slammed for supporting her daughter?

