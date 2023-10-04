Girl group FIFTY FIFTY’s artist management company, ATTRAKT has been in the news for quite some time now. Earlier, FIFTY FIFTY was in a legal battle with the agency over financial discrepancies. However, they lost the lawsuit and FIFTY FIFTY’s request to suspend their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT was denied by the Seoul Central District Court.

Now, ATTRAKT CEO Jeon Hong-joon has filed a lawsuit for damages against The Givers, who worked as an external vendor contracted by ATTRAKT to produce works and manage the girl group. On September 27, ATTRAKT filed a lawsuit for 1 billion won in damages against The Givers, Ahn Seong Il and Baek Jin Sil through the Seoul Central District Court.

The lawsuit by ATTRAKT alleges that Ahn Seong Il and Baek Jin Sil from The Givers not only violated their obligations under the business service contract with the agency but also committed acts of deception and breach of trust. The agency also accused The Givers of interfering in ATTRAKT’s works, causing property damage and engaging in fraudulent acts contrary to ATTRAKT’s interests, resulting in financial losses.

ATTRAKT stated, “In particular, when Attrakt entered into a Project Management (PM) business service contract with The Givers (from June 1st, 2021 to May 31st, 2026) at the time of developing and debuting a rookie girl group project that Attrakt wanted to produce, Ahn Sung-il (as the main producer for the project) and Baek Jin-sil (as The Givers’ executive director) performed management and overall work for the project according to the PM business service contract.”

An ATTRAKT representative added, “Due to Ahn Sung-il and Baek Jin-sil’s embezzlement and misappropriation of business, as well as the loss of major business opportunities such as advertising bookings and sponsorship refusals, and their failure to fulfill obligations and illegal actions, direct disputes have arisen between our company and the artists, preventing normal entertainment activities. The damages claimed this time is a partial amount, and we plan to expand the damages claim amount during the trial process.”

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing legal battle, ATTRAKT is busy preparing for a new girl group project that is set to make its debut in the first half of 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Song Joong Ki’s Net Worth: From Owning Lavish Property In South Korea’s Posh Neighbourhood Worth $11 Million To Charging $157K Per Episode For ‘Vincenzo’- He Surely Knows How To Rule The K-Drama World!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News