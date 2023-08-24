South Korean girl band FIFTY FIFTY has quite a huge fanbase across the world. However, every now and then, new and dangerous reports about them are coming to daylight. Recently, we got to know that ATTRAKT is not spending much on their food, subject to the idols’ strict diet. But that’s not it.

Because of this, the idols’ family members are also getting quite concerned about their health. Scroll below to read about the mishap and the report that successfully exposed ATTRAKT’s negligence towards the band.

According to the 10Asia report, it obtained evidence about ATTRAKT claiming they had spent ₩7.26 million KRW (about $5,420 USD) on food for the FIFTY FIFTY members from June 2020 to March 2023, which transforms into ₩220,000 KRW (about $164 USD) per month and ₩55,000 KRW (about $41.00 USD) per member.

However, that’s not very true. Apparently, for a stretch of 12 months among the aforementioned 33 months, the company spent 0 on food for the members. 10Asia also gathered that the FIFTY FIFTY members had a food schedule packed with chicken breast and coffee. The members often had to pay for label employees’ meal expenses.

These dangerous tricks left the idols’ family members quite concerned about their health. In the late 2021, FIFTY FIFTY members’ trainer was also quite worried and said, “They are protein deficient and need to eat vegetables. They must eat breakfast. They are malnourished and need to eat their dietary supplements. Diet jellies should be eaten as snacks only. It can not replace their actual meals.”

10Asia further stated that it wasn’t until June 2022 that the members met with a nutritionist. After that, FIFTY FIFTY members ate at a salad bar and were given a ₩10,000 KRW (about $7.46 USD) as a daily allowance for food. FIFTY FIFTY’s lawyer was then quoted in the report saying, “ATTRAKT had given the members a food schedule, but the members had to purchase the food and cook it themselves and then take pictures of it and send it to label employees.”

What are your thoughts about this K-pop band’s company’s mistreatment? Let us know.

