Who could have that Greta Gerwig with Margot Robbie will make a movie about womanhood and serve as a tough competitor to none other than Christopher Nolan, who made a movie with the most illustrious cast (Oppenheimer)? Barbie, that released a month ago across the globe has written a success story that will be remembered for ages to come, as the movie literally danced its way to a $1 Billion collection. While it is a feat Greta achieved and a celebration that Warner Bros is having, Robbie needs to make space for a big paycheck

For the unversed, Barbie, starring Margot alongside Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, and others went on to become one of the biggest hits in the history of Hollywood. The movie was an interesting take at the iconic doll that has inspired girls in their adolescent years for ages. The box office of the movie is enough to tell you how warmly the audience has embraced the movie.

Now while the salaries have made buzz and we first heard Margot Robbie is charging $12.5 Million as her fees that could easily reach a $50 Million by the time profit sharing comes into play, the latest report talks about her paycheck that she could actually take home and looks like not just Dwayne Johnson, but even the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, should be worried about their position. Read on to know.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Margot Robbie, who plays the titular role in Barbie, by the time the movie ends its theatrical run, she will take home something easily over $100 Million, and now you know why it is such a magnificent feat. She will not just become the highest paid female actor of all time, but will even surpass the men who have commanded big money. Remember Dwayne Johnson got $50 Million from Amazon for Red One? Well, that looks like peanuts now.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie starrer Barbie stands on a $1.29 Billion worldwide collection. It is already in the race to become the highest-earning movie in the history of Warner Bros. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

