A security guard for Taylor Swift claims he was fired after asking fans to take his picture.

Minneapolis security guard Calvin Decker – who said he applied to work at the ‘Eras Tour’ so he could attend the show without buying a ticket – alleged he was sacked by Best Crowd Management for handing out notes to fans, asking them to take his picture with Taylor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained on TikTok: “After night one, I was realising how close Taylor Swift was getting to me, so I really wanted to get a photo to document it. So I handed down these little pieces of paper that said I wasn’t allowed to have my phone out, but if Taylor Swift comes right behind me, please take a photo of me and text it to my number. And I handed this out to a couple of people in the front row for night two and they were really kind and really sweet about it.

“Beyond that, the HR woman who called me wasn’t able to articulate exactly what I did wrong, because I didn’t do anything beyond asking for photos, which is what happens at any other concert, with the only exception being that I made sure I got any that I was included in. Every photo of me from that night was from behind the barricade like any other photo from a fan would be. I never took my own phone out. And above all else, I made sure that Taylor Swift was safe and all the fans had a good time. As long as I was at that concert, I was doing my job.

“A couple of managers talked to me just to make sure that I wouldn’t be making any videos, but a lot of them were really cool and willing to give me a second chance.”

However, he revealed he was later fired.

Decker originally went viral after a fan posted a video of him singing along to ‘Cruel Summer‘ during a June show at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Must Read: Zendaya Turns A Seductress Donning Red Hot Lingerie Revealing Intimate Details About Her Relationship With Tom Holland, Says “… Love The Person I Love”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News