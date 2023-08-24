Margot Robbie’s Barbie has performed way beyond expectations at the worldwide box office, and that too, despite facing competition like Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film, which is already a billion-dollar blockbuster, will soon become the biggest hit of 2023. But that’s not all! As the film is all set to release in IMAX along with unseen footage. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film had a huge pre-release buzz as the talks of a clash with Oppenheimer grabbed enough heat. Thankfully, upon its release, even the content clicked with the viewers, and it received a big thumbs-up from all across the globe. As a result, the musical fantasy turned out to be a massive blockbuster and is still churning out numbers. Very soon, it will hit the $1.3 billion mark.

Now, the ongoing theatrical run of Barbie is set to get a considerable boost as it is being confirmed that the film is witnessing a special release in IMAX for the first time. Yes, you read that right! For the unversed, Oppenheimer got almost all IMAX screens during its initial days, which even dented the business of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

As per Deadline’s report, Barbie will see an IMAX release for one week, starting on September 22, in North American theatres and selected locations around the globe. What’s more special about it is that unseen post-credits footage will be attached to this special IMAX release. Director Greta Gerwig has confirmed the same.

Greta said, “The worldwide enthusiasm for Barbie has been overwhelming, humbling and deeply moving. So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can’t thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theatres, across social media and out in the world. We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to Imax, the biggest screen of all. And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

