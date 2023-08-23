The world knows about the Kardashians since they are everywhere, from magazine covers to taking over social media. While the young generation drools over the Kardashian clan, Jackie Chan has probably never even heard of them. Yes, the Hollywood action star is not aware who Kim Kardashian and her sisters are, and a resurfaced video from 2017 proves the same. Scroll down to know the details.

For those who are not aware, like Jackie Chan, the Kardashian family includes parents Kris Jenner, Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner. The siblings include Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Speaking of Jackie Chan’s resurfaced video, according to a Reddit post, the actor, during an interaction on Access Hollywood Live with hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover was asked who his favorite Kardashian is. “We’re going to have you name your favorite Kardashian. Who do you like?” ask the hosts. To this, a clueless Chan replies, “Kardashian? What do you mean Kardashian?… I don’t know. Is that English?” leaving the hosts in splits saying, “That’s even better.” Chan looking all confused, then concludes, “I never heard that before.”

Take a look at the video:

Social media users were quick to react to the resurfaced video of The Karate Kid star. One user said, “Just another reason to treasure this man.” Another quipped, “Wish I could have this mindset where I don’t know a single Kardashian.”

The next one snapped, “Why would they pick a dumba*s question like this? It’s paid marketing to get the Kardashian name all over and it worked.” Meanwhile, another commented, “It is stupid and meaningless. I also find it quite unintentionally hilarious that out of all the questions they could ask Jackie Chan, they chose “Who is your favorite Kardashian”

An individual added, “Blessed sweet oblivion. All of us wish we had never heard that name,” as another chimed in, “Why the f**k would anyone even have a favorite? I don’t get it. Favorite what? They don’t do anything.”

What do you think about Jackie Chan not being aware of the Kardashians? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

