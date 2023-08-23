When Taylor Swift Revealed She Was "Denied To Buy" Her Own Music & It's Linked To Scooter Braun Amidst His Saying Goodbyes To Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Don't Say Tay Didn't Warn Ya!

Taylor Swift is currently giving Swifties life with her Eras Tour, and we must say, ‘Mother is Mothering’. There ain’t no ‘Cruel Summer’ for Tay who is breaking records right, left, and center as projections suggest Eras Tour will likely become the highest-grossing tour of all time. But, hey, Swifties, we gotta stay humble! Remember when four years ago Taylor decided to re-record her albums to attain ownership of her music? Yes, that! But what transpired that made Taylor undertake this difficult decision of her prolific career? Below, we are delving deep into details to give you an insight into Taylor’s Version!

Exactly four years ago, Taylor decided to roll out ‘Taylor’s version’ after celebrity manager Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Label Group along with all of its assets, gaining control of the singer’s recordings. In an interesting turn of events, the four-year-anniversary of the ‘Blank Space’ singer’s new journey lands at a time when saucy details related to Braun are making headlines. For the unversed, it was recently reported that Demi Lovato after four years, and Ariana Grande after 10 years have decided to sever ties with their manager Scooter Braun, and we can only imagine Taylor singing ‘Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn Ya’ from a distance.

In 2019, Taylor revealed that she was denied permission to purchase her music despite pleading with Braun “for a chance to own her own work.” However, her request was met with disappointment as Braun continued to own her music, leading to ‘Bad Blood’ between them and creating problems that could not be solved.

In a clip that has resurfaced after Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato dropped Braun, Taylor can be heard saying, ” I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright. My entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithiaca Holdings in a deal that I was told was funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital, and the Carlisle Group.” A user named Mary Morgan shared the clip on the microblogging site, take a look at it below:

this clip of taylor swift from 2019 mysteriously “resurfaced” yesterday today demi lovato and ariana grande dropped scooter braun looks like scooter braun is about to be hit with some big allegations. pic.twitter.com/q7G2jSAaLc — mary morgan (@maryarchived) August 22, 2023

In the last few years, Taylor remained unfazed and went ahead to re-record and re-release her albums, unleashing some previously unreleased tracks that she has now unearthed from The Vault. Looking back now, Braun must be reeling under the aftermath of his actions that have backfired, while Miss Swift is currently shaking it off with Swifties who have the potential to cause seismic activities, quite literally.

There definitely was a lot at stake for Taylor four years back when she took this professional undertaking despite having a lot on her plate, but ‘Look At Her Now’. Up next, Taylor is set to release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and we simply can’t calm down.

How excited are you for Taylor Swift’s new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

