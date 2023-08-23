Florence Pugh is surely having the time of her life as her new movie Oppenheimer has performed extremely well at the global box office. Pugh, however, did not have a titular role in the flick. She in fact played a small but significant role leaving the film’s director Christopher Nolan apologizing. In a recent interview, Pugh shed light on why she was willing to take the smaller role offered to her. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Apart from Oppenheimer, Florence is best known for her movies like Midsommar, Black Widow, Little Women, A Good Person, The Wonder and Dune among a few others. Pugh has time and again proved her worth with leading roles and yet she opted for a minor role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which has not crossed a massive $700 million at the box office.

According to Cinema Blend, Florence Pugh shed light on the size of her role in Oppenheimer while also talking about why Nolan apologized for it when he offered her the part. “I didn’t really know what was going on or what it was that was being made,” said Pugh adding, “Except I knew that Chris really, really, wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role and he understands if I don’t want to come near it.” She added, “And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a cafe in the back of the room, let’s do it.’”

Florence Pugh, in Oppenheimer, played the role of Jean Tatlock- the original love of J Robert Oppenheimer despite being married to Kitty which was played by Emily Blunt.

The Marvel actress admitted that she just wanted to be part of Oppenheimer but still Nolan apologized to her for offering such a small role. “I remember he apologized about the size of the role, and I was like, ‘Please don’t apologize.’”

Pugh continued, “And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and you decide if it’s, I completely understand the sizing thing.’ And I remember that evening, when I got the script, being like, ‘I know I’m going to do it.’”

