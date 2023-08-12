Florence Pugh has been sitting at the peak of her career with back-to-back memorable roles. From playing Yelena Belova in ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Hawkeye’ to delivering a killer performance in ‘Oppenheimer’, big production houses are after her dates. Well, to solidify her success, rumour has it that Disney is now trying to rope her in for a live-action adaptation of the highly-acclaimed movie ‘Tangled’ for the titular role Rapunzel.

While there is no official confirmation from the Mouse House, the news is spreading like forest fire on social media with many of her fans rejoicing. As for her career, this would only seem to be a sensible step as it would put her on a pedestal making her untouchable in terms of accolades. On one hand, many people are enjoying the news, but some of the people are not satisfied with this decision.

The sparkling news came via a movie scooper named Daniel Richtman as per Geek Vibes Nation. So far, it is rumoured that Disney is inclined toward making a live-action with Florence Pugh as the lead, however, an official confirmation is still pending.

However, some people are strictly against the idea. One user wrote, “LET THIS IDEA GO PLEASE. RAPUNZEL IS SUPPOSED TO BE 18.” Another user said, “Hair is not nearly long enough!” One more user commented, “I’m sorry…. Tangled … is the one you choose to not go with African American or Latina casting… Who even makes decisions at Disney…” Another person quipped, “Doesn’t suit the character at all” One more user said, “They are gonna pick a white girl? AINTNOWAY”

Take A Look:

Disney reportedly wants Florence Pugh to play Rapunzel in their live-action #Tangled movie (@RPK_NEWS1) pic.twitter.com/jmMwjLPvgt — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) August 11, 2023

Florence Pugh is reportedly Disney’s top choice to play Rapunzel in the rumored live-action adaptation of 'Tangled.' 🔗: https://t.co/ynBEeA9oTq pic.twitter.com/n1qL2dkLKq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 12, 2023

It can be a while before we can get an official confirmation considering the fragile situation due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, past record indicates that Disney will go ahead with a live-action adaptation of the movie as they have benefitted a lot previously with movies like Aladdin and The Lion King.

Do you think Florence Pugh should play Rapunzel in a live-action ‘Tangled’?

