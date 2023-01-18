



Uorfi Javed never missed a chance to become a hot topic of discussion. The diva has once again become the talk of the town after she recently filed a complaint against a female politician who made ugly remarks on her clothes. Despite being embroiled in the controversies, nothing seems to stop Uorfi Javed as she has once again but a controversial video of hers that has grabbed netizens’ reaction for all the obvious reasons.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, the controversies favourite child posted a new video where she’s seen ditching clothes while wearing absolutely nothing but just pa*ty. However, she took everyone by shock when she sported a long braid and covered her assets with the same. She captioned it, “I like what I see.”

Advertisement

Soon after her video surfaced on the web, a section of netizens called Uorfi Javed ‘Rapunzel in 2023’ others called her ‘nangi Rapunzel.”

A third user said, “Ak bat kadvi hai pr bolungi zarur agr sbko iske kpde psnd ni h to follow krke dekhte kyun ho usko glt bolte ho pehle glt toh ap ho ap use dekhoge galiya doge fir kya usko ferk ni pdta vo mza deri h ap lere ho fir acche bnne k liye ulta sidha likhre ho.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

“Urfi i adore you but this is too much . I think we get what you’re tryna do and your message . isn’t it high time to pose normally and still unsure the youths . sorry if you’re offended,” said a fourth user.

A fifth user wrote, “Double tape se chije chipka Lena koi dress nhi hoti adhe se jyada to sab dikhta h but urfi ise nude nhi Manti ab Baki reh kya gya h iska.”

This afternoon, Uorfi Javed thanked Maharashtra State Commission for Women and wrote, “Cannot Thank @ChakankarSpeaks and @Maha_MahilaAyog enough for standing for what’s right . Even if you do not like my clothes , you cannot take law in your hands and publicly threaten to hit me or incite violence .” While she wrote in her earlier Tweet, “Lakhs if pending rape cases but these politicians going to the media and publicly threatening to hit a woman because of what she puts on her body.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed’s latest video? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Tweets “Life Is Too Short To Commit Suicide, Be Patient You Will Die”, Netizens Troll Responding “Dress Is Too Short, Be Patient You’ll Get Movie…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News