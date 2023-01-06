Social Media sensation Uorfi Javed’s new year started with a bang but not a good one as BJP leader Chitra Wagh lodged a police complaint against her for ‘promoting nudity’ on the streets of Mumbai. Uorfi is not one to stay mum about it or get scared about it. On Friday, she shared a cryptic video taking a jibe at the leader indirectly. Wagh also held a press conference previously, where she pledged to ‘teach Uorfi a lesson’.

For the unversed, Uorfi rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. She often faces trolling and dismissive comments from the netizens, but that never fails to bog her down and this time also, she is standing strong.

Talking about her Instagram post that she shared on Friday, Uorfi Javed is wearing a lingerie set, posing in a sultry pose with handcuffs on her hand. She captioned the video clip, “Y’all really wanted to see me in handcuffs. Right? Wish granted.” Some of the netizens complimented her for her s*xy avatar, while others trolled her like always.

“Bhot Zada Hi Kapde Pehene hue hai . Kaise Hua Ye 😮”

“Srdi ka jra b asr nhi ho rha kya 😢”

“Muh khol ke cheap actions aate hai bus”

“Obscenity is visible from her face itself. 🤮👎”

“Bas ab hunter chalane ki der hai 😂😂😂😂😂”

“Indian version mein fifty shades of grey banne wali h kya🔥😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Chitra Wagh did not just stop at lodging a police complaint; she even made a complaint against Uorfi Javed with the commissioner of Mumbai Police. Wagh also asked the authorities to take immediate action against the ‘Jiji Maa’ actress. Earlier, there were people who gave r*pe and death threats to the television actress.

Earlier, there were rumours that the Dubai police detained Uorfi Javed for her objectionable clothes, but that turned out to be just a rumour.

