The debate around the old episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah being way superior to the latest ones has been ongoing for some time now. It’s been unanimous throughout the section of the show’s fans who speak out loud regarding the degrading quality of the show. Credit where due, the sets, performances, and many other technical aspects have witnessed growth but that doesn’t really contribute much to its storyline.

After the recent exit of the show’s director Malav Rajda after his 14 years long bond with the show, the writing is on the wall that the sky isn’t really pink for the makers of the show. Important actors saying goodbye starting from ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani to ‘Taarak Mehta’ Shailesh Lodha, both the Tappus Bhavya Gandhi & Raj Anadkat has also been a worrying factor for the makers.

Malav’s wife Priya Ahuja once opened up about the falling TRPs of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah defending how it’s not the quality but a behavioural change in the viewers that might have impacted it.

In an interview with Times Of India last year, she on the decline TRPs of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she said: “I have never understood the game of TRPs but I wouldn’t agree that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has run its course.”

Defending the quality of the show, she also added, “The TRPs might have fluctuated primarily because people are watching a lot of other things nowadays apart from just TV serials, and so then they don’t watch the TV show at its scheduled time on national television; they tend to go to Apps and catch up on the shows that they missed at the appointed hour.”

On the exit of Taarak Mehta’s superstars like Disha Vakani & more, she said “Yes, there could be a certain section of the audience who are strictly loyal to the characters you mentioned. But I still think that the loyalty to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is high enough for 90 percent of its regular viewers to keep themselves abreast of the proceedings.”

TMKOC’s real fans, what do you think is the reason for losing interest in the latest episodes?

