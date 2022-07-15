Who will be the new Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has come to the most-asked question of all time. While the makers of the popular sitcom are yet to confirm the same, many names are popping up every now and then. The Dayaben character is missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since Disha Vakani went on a maternity break. The actress, who recently welcome her 2nd baby too is yet to return to the show.

Earlier reports were abuzz that TV actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has auditioned for the role but hasn’t received any feedback on the same.

While the search for new Dayaben continues, another TV actress Ami Trivedi has shared something about her linked to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Currently, Ami ruling hearts as she plays the role of Manjari Birla in one the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Manjari aka Ami in her latest interview revealed that she was keen on stepping into the shoes of Dayaben. The actress stated that if things would have worked out then she would have replaced Disha Vakani.

Speaking to Zoom Digital, Ami Trivedi aka Manjari Birla said, “If I was given it, I would have loved to do it. At one point of time, I was really wanting to do it also because that time Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was not even there in the picture. A lot of people were talking about Daya being replaced and me doing that role. I would have been Daya if things would have worked out. One will have to ask the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah what is in their minds as Daya is missing for many years. “

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ami Trivedi went on to add, “Since so many years I have been doing comic roles and if Daya ben would have come, I would have done it also. Hands down I would have done it. But today, I feel I really happy doing Manjari. If I would have done Daya, it would have been the same comedy role and I wanted to try something different. So, this is perfect different for me.”

Hmmm looks like, fans will have to wait a little more before they are introduced to the new Dayaben on the show. Who do you think it could be? Do let us.

