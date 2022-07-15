Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undeniably one of the most followed shows of Indian television and its relatable content and well-written scripts have a lot to do with its popularity. The show resonates well with the viewers and often inculcates real life incidents to make it more entertaining for the audience. Since Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s exit from the show, fans have been waiting for her to make a comeback and amidst all this noise, a recent picture of the actress has been going viral on the internet.

For the unversed, Disha played the fan-favourite character for over nine years before going for a maternity leave back in 2017. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her to come back as she was the heart of the show but she never confirmed or denied that she will reappear as Jethalal’s wife. Recent reports suggest that actor Aishwarya Sakhuja might soon be seen playing the Gujarati character but she herself indicated that she has auditioned for the role but she is not sure about it yet.

In the most recent turn of events, a picture of Disha Vakani has been going viral on Instagram and the internet seems quite surprised by it. In the picture, shared by one of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fan pages, she can be seen posing in front of a religious sculpture while looking right into the camera with a smile.

The photograph shows Disha Vakani in a simple light brown kurta which has been paired up with a set of statement earrings. She has tied her hair up in a pony and has completed her look with a lining of kajal and a light red shaded of translucent lipstick.

The picture also shows the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor pulling a string attached to lord Krishna’s cradle. Have a look at the picture of Disha Vakani which is leaving her fans quite stunned.

