Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk pulled out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter recently which led the microblogging company to file a case against him. This made many wondered why the popular businessman had to back down from the deal but Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal has an answer for this.

TMKOC is one of the longest-running sitcoms and enjoys a massive fan base. The sitcom has provided several meme materials for fans that have been used on social media often. Now a meme page has used a scene from the show as the businessman is being trolled on social media.

In the below clip, Elon Musk’s face has been placed artificially on Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Gada’s face and is seen explaining to Paresh Bhai for not expanding his business. The clip also captioned why Elon cancelled the Twitter deal.

Watch the hilarious video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywoodirect (@bollywoodirect)

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers have been planning to bring Jethalal Champaklal Gada’s wife Dayaben to the show. The makers have been auditioning several actresses for the past few weeks and multiple actresses’ names have popped up.

The latest actress rumoured to play Dayaben is Aishwarya Sakhuja. Fans were excited to know that new Dayaben was finally coming onscreen. However, the actress has now broken silence on the rumours. She said to ETimes, “I auditioned for this character but I don’t think I’m doing it.”

