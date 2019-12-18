Aishwarya Sakhuja On Bagging A Negative Role: “Whenever I Auditioned For Negative Roles I Was Told I Look Very Positive”

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who will be seen playing a negative character on screen for the first time in the upcoming TV show “Ye Hai Chahatein“, shared how she is preparing to get into the dark zone.

“I have auditioned for a lot of Balaji shows and whenever I auditioned for negative roles I was told I look very positive. So, when I bagged this role, I asked them why now? They said eventually you will get to know as to why we have chosen you, and I understand because they like to surprise their audience and that’s exactly what they are doing.

“I was figuring how to go about it, but my team is helping. After every two sentence out of habit I go into the positive zone but I have people to handhold me and help me,” Aishwarya said.

“Ye Hai Chahatein” is a spin-off of the hit show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein“. It will air on Star Plus. The original starred actors Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead.

