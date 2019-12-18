Sushant Singh On Getting Ousted From Savdhaan India Over Jamia Protests: “I Sell My Talent, Not My Conscience”

Actor Sushant Singh has been one of the strongest voices in support of the students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University. On Sunday, when the students of this university protested against the CAA, they were attacked by the police with tear gas and guns and many students were injured during this clash.

The actor not only supported the students with his tweets, but he also came down on the streets of Mumbai to protest against the bill the next day. Due to his support, the makers of long running small screen crime show Savdhaan India, ousted him from the show.

Sushant Singh, who was hosting the show for quite a long time first revealed on Twitter that his stint with Savdhaan India has ended. In an interview with Indian Express, he opened up about being terminated by the makers.

Singh said, “Well, I got to know last night only that my contract is being terminated. I wasn’t given a particular reason, and I don’t even want to speculate. It can be a coincidence that it happened on the same day as my presence at the protest. I really don’t know the reason, but the channel has the right to change the host.”

About coming out to protest and losing work, he added, “As for fear of losing work, I cannot comment on others’ choices. But for me, I have a very simple principle. I sell my talent, not my conscience. When my kids grow up and ask me what I was doing when students were being tortured, I should have an answer.”

