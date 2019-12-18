Ananya Panday FINALLY Opens Up On People Labelling Pati Patni Aur Woh As Misogynist & Sexist

Ananya Panday made her debut this year in Student Of The Year 2 which also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She is currently enjoying the success of her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh in which she shared the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film released 2 weeks ago and is performing well at the box office. It received a mixed response from the critics, however, in terms of number, it is all set to make a collection of 75-crore at the box office.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya Panday was asked about critics’ response to the film and her thoughts on the same. Many called the film misogynist but the actress said their film is anything but that.

Ananya told the daily, “There has been a mixed response, yeah. The dialogue that was in the trailer was changed. It was never our intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments. Once we realised that it did hurt people’s sentiments, we decided to change it immediately because that is not the premise of our film. Our film isn’t misogynist or sexist.”

She added, “I think when people did go and watch the film, they did not find it misogynistic or sexist in any way. Bhumi and I, as women, and even Kartik and Aparshakti…none of us, as actors, would take up a film that is misogynistic or hurting anyone’s sentiments.”

Up next, she will be seen in Khaali Peeli in which she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Did you watch Pati Patni Aur Woh? Let us know what you think about the film in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!