Top Gun: Maverick Trailer: Seeing Tom Cruise Back In Action Is The Nostalgia Trip We All Deserved!

The new trailer of “Top Gun: Maverick” — the much-anticipated sequel of 1986 hit “Top Gun” — brought back nostalgia by showing Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell returning to the sky, this time to teach new generation of Navy aviators.

Released in 1986, “Top Gun” was apparently inspired by a magazine article on Navy pilots. The film followed the life of a fighter pilot and launched Cruise’s career as a global action star. The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit. It also features Miles Teller as the son of Goose, Maverick’s partner who died in the original film.

The new trailer teased fans of what to expect from the film by giving hints of the plot merged with iconic moments featuring Cruise on a motorcycle and flying a jet, a volley ball game, shirtless men, aerial tricks and familiar music.

In the trailer, Maverick comes back to Naval Fighter Weapons School to teach to the younger generations. It showed Cruise back in the cockpit for the first time since the original “Top Gun”.

“Your instructor is one of the finest pilots this program has ever produced. His exploits are legendary. What he has to teach you may very well be the difference between life and death,” one officer says in the trailer while introducing Cruise’s character.

The new trailer is high on nostalgia, featuring a voice-over recounting Maverick’s record as a pilot. This time, Maverick has new challenges as he has to adapt to the changes of the world of aviation.

Amid scenes of air and ground battles, and Maverick saluting a casket at a military funeral, the clip also revealed looks of some newcomers including Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro and Jennifer Connelly.

In one scene, it seems Cruise is embracing his younger love interest, played by Connelly. Cruise released the trailer on his Twitter account on Monday, writing: “See you in the sky”.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.”

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios. It will release on June 26, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!