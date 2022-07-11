Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys a massive fan base among the television audience. The sitcom is quite popular among the masses so much so that several times it even appeared on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

All TMKOC’s characters like Dayaben, Jethalal Gada, Babita Iyer, Taarak Mehta, Dr. Hathi, and many others have found a special place in the audience’s hearts. Several fan pages are also dedicated to the characters as well. Amongst them often Jethalal is seen in memes.

Now a video is going viral, wherein a contestant was asked a question from the popular sitcom. The show’s host and Megastar Amitabh Bachchan asked “Who is Tapu ke papa in the popular TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”.

The contestant was given options, Taarak Mehta, Jethalal, Hathi Bhai, and Champaklal. However, the contestant selects Taarak Mehta. Much to everyone’s surprise, Big B too calls it the right answer. In the next sequence of fan edit video saw father Champaklal is surprised while Jethalal feels humiliated.

Jethalal, who feels disappointed and betrayed by Taarak Mehta then confronts the latter in the hilarious fan edit. For the unversed, Tapu Gada is the son of Jethalal Champaklal Gada and Dayaben Gada. So evidently, the contestant’s answer to the above question was incorrect. It is also worth pointing out that the video clip used from Kaun Banega Crorepati is fake and fabricated, made to look contestant calling Taarak Mehta as Tapu’s father.

Watch the hilarious Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah fan edit below:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is reportedly on the hunt to bring new Dayaben to the show. Several names have popped up considering for the role previously essayed by Disha Vakani. The latest reports claimed that Aishwarya Sakhuja is being considered for the role. However, the actress has now refuted the rumours.

So what do you think about the TMKOC fan edit? Let us know in the comments.

