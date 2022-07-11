Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news for multiple reasons. The show that saw Rubina Dilaik emerging as a winner also featured contestants like Abhinav Shukla Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik among many others. While many stayed till the end or till their elimination, Kavita made headlines when she walked out of the show. The FIR actress had entered the show as a wild card contestant. After being eliminated from the show, the actress was given a chance to re-enter the show

During her short stint, Kavita received massive backlash for making a personal comment about co-contestant Eijaz Khan on National TV.

Now during her latest interview when Kavita Kaushik was asked about the same, it seemed like she doesn’t have such fond memories of her journey inside the house. When Kavita Kaushik was asked if she regrets doing Bigg Boss 14, she called it a bad experience. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the FIR actress said, “Yeah, I do. I had a really bad experience. I still feel sick sometimes thinking about it. I puke and stuff, so yeah.”

Well not only that, Kavita Kaushik had also made headlines when she had taken a jibe at the Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan for being disinterested on the show. During her stint, she was seen telling her housemates that she notices every line Salman Khan speaks while talking to her. She was heard saying, “He doesn’t listen. He is not interested.”

Soon after walking out of the show, Kavushik had Tweeted, “Mai Nafrat aur misunderstanding ka ghar hamesha quit hi karungi chahe kitna bhi nuksaan ho, muh todna mushkil baat nahi hoti but cheezon ko waqt aur karma ke hawaale karna hi sahi raah hai. (I will always quit the house full of hatred and misunderstandings no matter how much loss I suffer. It’s not difficult to break the face but it’s always right to leave things at the hand of time and Karma).”

For the unversed, after her re-entry, Kavita Kaushik wasn’t eliminated from the show, she had walked out after having an ugly argument with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

