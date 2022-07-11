YouTube sensation Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast has been all over social media and it only has a little to do with his video streaming channel, this time around. He was arrested for not following the railway rules only to be released on bail the same day. Looks like the social media sensation is dealing with a series of happening events in his own way as he recently resorted to sharing memes on his Insta and guess what, they were all about the bizarre circumstances under which he was arrested.

For the unversed, Gaurav runs a YouTube channel by the name Flying Beast and has a fan following of 7.58 million at the moment. He is settled in New Delhi and can be seen sharing several stories from his everyday life on his vlog channel. He also gives out fitness advice and is closely followed by his fans for the same.

Gaurav Taneja was arrested after his wife booked a Noida metro coach to celebrate his birthday. Noida metro has a provision where citizens can avail of this option but matters sort of went south when too many of his fans gathered to get a glimpse of him and wish him on a special day. The Flying Beast was also released on bail on the same day before being questioned by the police over what went down.

In the most recent turn of events, Gaurav Taneja decided to share a bunch of hilarious memes made by his fans on the incident and most of them were either about his fitness or his wife Ritu Rathee. One of them mentioned that not re-stacking the weights was his crime while another one spoke about how unbothered he is even after getting arrested. Have a look at a bunch of them.





