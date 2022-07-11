Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 began premiering on Colors TV last week. This season is a mix of actors and influencers as far as the contestants are concerned. Following the legacy of Anushka Sen, this season too witnesses a younger celebrity with Jannat Zubair. But Rubina Dilaik fans are currently furious and are calling the former arrogant over her latest action. Scroll below for details.

In yesterday’s episode, we witnessed how Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik and others chose Nishant Bhat and Rubina for the elimination stunt. It all happened after the Shakti actress lost a stunt against Jannat.

While most Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants were taking Rubina Dilaik’s name, she mentioned how Jannat Zubair could win because she had helped her with the lock sequence. This left the youngest contestant irked who was talking about Rubina with other members while she was preparing for the elimination stunt.

Rubina Dilaik fans lost their cool and began bashing Jannat Zubair on social media. While some called her arrogant, other mentioned how she thinks she’s the bigger star only on the basis of her social media following.

A user wrote, “Hated #JannatZubair in today’s episode she thinks she’s a bigger star by having few followers on social media and also those lyp sync vdos she’s so arrogant my gawd Loved #RubinaDiIaik for her fierceness and selfness attitude you go queen.”

Another tweeted, “Not a fan of #RubinaDiIaik but #JannatZubair showed her mean side today.She is kinda arrogant. Even she also didn’t won the stunt Rohit sir gave that star just for sake. #KhatronKeKhiladi12.”

A Rubina Dilaik fan wrote, “Nominating #RubinaDiIaik today was so unfair…based on their performance there were other contestants also jink performance utne ache nahi the…but rubina ka sahi tha…jannat ne dekh liya tha kaise karna hai she had an advantage.. 🙃 #KhatronKeKhiladi12”

Good news was that Rohit Shetty announced it was a no-elimination week and hence, both Nishant and Rubina are still in the race.

What is your take on the latest fallout between Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 updates!

